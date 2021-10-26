Skoda Designer Talks About the Enyaq Coupe iV, Says “The Wheels Can Never Be Too Big”

Blue Origin Wants to Go Higher, Plans to Build Its Own Free-Flying Space Station

The latest video released by Skoda doesn’t answer these questions, but it does show CEO Thomas Schafer take the Enyaq Coupe iV out for a spin, accompanied by the brand’s chief of design, Oliver Stefani.With a TikTok flair, the film, which is a little over 5 minutes long, shows the electric crossover being driven on the streets of Prague, Czech Republic, with Stefani speaking about, well… the design, and revealing his favorite angle. The company’s chief designer also made a comment about the car’s wheels, stating that these “can never be too big” – guess the oversized wheel trend is something that he’s a fan of.In the looks department, the 2022 Enyaq Coupe iV will share its front end with the normal Enyaq iV , up to the B pillars. The rear end is completely new and was inspired by the 2019 Vision iV Concept, and the styling of the interior will be derived from the Enyaq iV as well.As a result, it will feature the same screens, a 13-inch infotainment placed on the dashboard, and a small 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Optionally, customers can get a head-up display with augmented reality, full LED Matrix headlights, and a few other items, including 21-inch alloys.Skoda has also detailed the powertrain family in a previous teaser, so we know what to expect. It will launch with two battery sizes, in three outputs, with rear- and all-wheel drive, in the 60, 80, and 80x trim levels, and you can read all about it here . As for the exact unveiling date, it has yet to be confirmed, but the Czech car manufacturer has said that it will premiere in early 2022.