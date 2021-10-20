2022 Range Rover SV Golden Edition Brings a Nautical Touch to Japan’s Luxury SUV Segment

In the process of renewing its Range Rover family, Land Rover has launched a new special edition model, based on the current generation. It is named the Range Rover SV Golden Edition and comes in very limited numbers.
Offered solely in Japan, where it went on sale last Friday, the 2022 Range Rover SV Golden Edition is limited to five examples. Each one boasts a nautical-like SV Bespoke Blue paint finish on the outside, contrasted by a few gold-painted accents.
The latter can be found on different parts of the exterior, from the doors and bumpers to the tailgate and hood. The Range Rover lettering on both ends sports an identical shade and the model rides on 22-inch split-spoke alloy wheels with a silver look. Black trim provides additional contrast to the exterior of the luxury SUV and is joined by the rear privacy windows.
Land Rover says that the new Range Rover SV Golden Edition is based on the Autobiography variant. As a result, it benefits from quite a few features, from the front fog lamps and full-size spare wheel to the head-up display, cooled center console, air ionization system with PM2.5 filter, 360-degree camera system, and others. The lane keep assist, park assist, rear traffic monitor, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, adaptive speed limiter, and so on are also included.
Power is supplied by the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, which produces 557 hp (565 ps / 416 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. The thrust is directed to the all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a little over 5 seconds, and a 140 mph (225 kph) top speed. Pricing in the Land of the Rising Sun starts at 23,218,000 yen (equal to $203,265), including the 10% consumption tax, but excluding the insurance premium, registration fee, and options.
