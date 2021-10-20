Squint To See the New Range Rover in This First Official Teaser, Debut Marked for Oct 26

We are less than a week away from Land Rover unveiling their all-new, next-generation Range Rover luxury SUV, and after more than a year’s worth of speculation and intriguing spy images, we finally have an official teaser for you to see. While the image is quite blurry, we can still draw various conclusions about the overall shape, design language and even one or two styling elements.
First things first though. This vehicle will make its global debut next Tuesday on October 26 and order books will open on that exact same day. This means that if you place an order within the next few weeks, you’re likely just “months away” from displaying the cultural luxury icon in your driveway. There’s really no understating the popularity of this SUV, enjoyed by celebrities, business leaders, politicians and even royalty.
“The New Range Rover is a vehicle with a peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin. Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn’t follow fashion or trend, but by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created,” said JLR chief creative officer, Prof. Gerry McGovern OBE.
Speaking of design, here’s what this teaser is telling us. For starters, it looks somewhat longer yet not quite as tall as the current-generation model, although we can’t be sure about overall dimensions, not until we’re staring at an official press release.
We can also tell that the headlights look a little different when viewed from the side. As for the taillights, they’re not visible here, but we have seen bits of pieces of them thanks to our spy photographers, and we can safely say they look very different from what we’re used to – from their design to the way they are positioned on and alongside the tailgate.
We also knew to expect flush door handles like on the Velar. It’s details such as those that help make a car feel more luxurious.
