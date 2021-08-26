2023 Range Rover SVR Caught Enjoying Southern France Alongside Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Autumn is almost upon us, and automakers are now getting ready for the rainy season. Of course, they can still find a bit of hot weather to enjoy alongside their prototype teams, but only if they travel down South.
Tucked up north across the English Channel, British automaker Jaguar Land Rover probably has no other way of catching up to the last days of summer but to enjoy a road trip to sunnier regions. Their camouflaged prototypes have thus journeyed to Southern France, most likely in a bid to iron out the final hot-weather quirks for their new generation SUVs.
Interestingly, it’s not just the L405 fourth-generation Range Rover that went on a camouflaged “vacation,” as our carparazzi partners have managed to catch the traditionally luxurious-yet-hulking SUV in the company of a pair of Jaguar F-Pace crossovers. Oddly enough, all of them, not just the 2023 Range Rover, were clad in mind-numbing camouflage attire.
Sure, we have seen on countless occasions the new-generation Range Rover. With a subtle Bosch roof sensor in Germany, packing an odd humpback alongside the PHEV powertrain, and even sporting some modern and flush door handles. But this time around we are dealing with the feisty SVR version. Yes, the one that just got an Ultimate Edition for the 2021 model year and was caught sounding rather bland on the Nürburgring. Granted, both of them were of the Range Rover Sport variety.
The flagship Range Rover SVR, meanwhile, was enjoying the perks of Southern France, it seems. We have yet to understand why the trio of RR SVRs was accompanied by their brothers from the Jaguar mother. And more importantly, why did all of them have dizzying camouflage all over them? Perhaps it has something to do with that rumored BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine that might land on the Range Rover – maybe Jaguar is also looking to get it under the hood of the F-Pace SVR.
Anyways, back to the Range SVR, one can easily see the protective coat is thick and heavy, so we are not yet nearing the moment of release. Interestingly, the flush door handles are missing in action, unlike the odd humpback. One final note, these prototypes also have tow hooks, as well as easy-to-spot quad exhaust pipes peeking out from under the rear bumper.
Interestingly, it’s not just the L405 fourth-generation Range Rover that went on a camouflaged “vacation,” as our carparazzi partners have managed to catch the traditionally luxurious-yet-hulking SUV in the company of a pair of Jaguar F-Pace crossovers. Oddly enough, all of them, not just the 2023 Range Rover, were clad in mind-numbing camouflage attire.
Sure, we have seen on countless occasions the new-generation Range Rover. With a subtle Bosch roof sensor in Germany, packing an odd humpback alongside the PHEV powertrain, and even sporting some modern and flush door handles. But this time around we are dealing with the feisty SVR version. Yes, the one that just got an Ultimate Edition for the 2021 model year and was caught sounding rather bland on the Nürburgring. Granted, both of them were of the Range Rover Sport variety.
The flagship Range Rover SVR, meanwhile, was enjoying the perks of Southern France, it seems. We have yet to understand why the trio of RR SVRs was accompanied by their brothers from the Jaguar mother. And more importantly, why did all of them have dizzying camouflage all over them? Perhaps it has something to do with that rumored BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine that might land on the Range Rover – maybe Jaguar is also looking to get it under the hood of the F-Pace SVR.
Anyways, back to the Range SVR, one can easily see the protective coat is thick and heavy, so we are not yet nearing the moment of release. Interestingly, the flush door handles are missing in action, unlike the odd humpback. One final note, these prototypes also have tow hooks, as well as easy-to-spot quad exhaust pipes peeking out from under the rear bumper.