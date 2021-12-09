2022 Polaris Outlaw 70 EFI Child's ATV Is Proof That Renderings Become Reality

That's right folks, this is one of those cases where an industrial artist is called upon by a major vehicle manufacturer to help bring about a new design language for their machines. In the case of the 2022 Polaris Outlaw 70 EFI ATV, Alice Bruderer is one of those artists.
You may have heard of Alice before, as she's responsible for a conceptual waterplane design based around military SWATH vehicles. While that work was purely abstract, and for some, may have little to do with autoevolution, the Outlaw 70 EFI is proof that artists are still required and called upon in the real world.
When this vehicle was designed, Bruderer worked for Polaris as the principal industrial designer for the 70 EFI project. After the ATV was released to the public, Bruderer was able to show off what she was a part of without getting into too much trouble.
children's ATVs that look like "mini-me" versions of larger machines. For the new Outlaw, however, they wanted to do something a bit different and requested some cues from the Scrambler XP 1000 line.
The result? A kid's ATV that I myself wouldn't mind rocking down some trail on. A low and wide body helps offer a significant level of stability, just perfect for helping keep your little ones safe and stable. Those sharp and lifted fenders are one of the reasons this puppy looks so menacing.
Speaking of fenders, these are all part of the same one-piece body. This one-piece body is a component on which Alice sends props to the Polaris team for pulling off. Not only is it challenging to design something like this, to manufacture it without modifying assembly lines too much is a marvel on its own.
Another aspect of the body styling that brings a mean look is the relatively dropped front and lifted tail of the ATV. The bodywork exposes the frame and chassis as well, letting kids familiarize themselves with components. It also looks hella cool.
quickly see the resemblance between the two machines. The 1000 also features those raised fenders with a slight drop at the front and a lifted tail, not to mention a similar headlight shape.
Once the initial sketches were drawn up by Bruderer for this project, Polaris seemed to have loved them, in the end even using the light-pipe idea that was found in Bruderer's early sketches. While it's not the most effective component when riding out and about on an ATV, for a kid's vehicle, it seems to be enough.
While I would love to get into the details regarding the inner workings of this machine, I'll be leaving that for another article as there's a lot to talk about. From suspension to brakes, motorization, and even price, this puppy might just be the perfect gift for your little ones, so keep your eyes peeled.
If you're a visual artist and you've read this little article on the level of impact that the arts still have in shaping the world around us, all I can say is to keep on drawing. Who knows, maybe one day, autoevolution will be featuring an article about you.
You may have heard of Alice before, as she's responsible for a conceptual waterplane design based around military SWATH vehicles. While that work was purely abstract, and for some, may have little to do with autoevolution, the Outlaw 70 EFI is proof that artists are still required and called upon in the real world.
When this vehicle was designed, Bruderer worked for Polaris as the principal industrial designer for the 70 EFI project. After the ATV was released to the public, Bruderer was able to show off what she was a part of without getting into too much trouble.
children's ATVs that look like "mini-me" versions of larger machines. For the new Outlaw, however, they wanted to do something a bit different and requested some cues from the Scrambler XP 1000 line.
The result? A kid's ATV that I myself wouldn't mind rocking down some trail on. A low and wide body helps offer a significant level of stability, just perfect for helping keep your little ones safe and stable. Those sharp and lifted fenders are one of the reasons this puppy looks so menacing.
Speaking of fenders, these are all part of the same one-piece body. This one-piece body is a component on which Alice sends props to the Polaris team for pulling off. Not only is it challenging to design something like this, to manufacture it without modifying assembly lines too much is a marvel on its own.
Another aspect of the body styling that brings a mean look is the relatively dropped front and lifted tail of the ATV. The bodywork exposes the frame and chassis as well, letting kids familiarize themselves with components. It also looks hella cool.
quickly see the resemblance between the two machines. The 1000 also features those raised fenders with a slight drop at the front and a lifted tail, not to mention a similar headlight shape.
Once the initial sketches were drawn up by Bruderer for this project, Polaris seemed to have loved them, in the end even using the light-pipe idea that was found in Bruderer's early sketches. While it's not the most effective component when riding out and about on an ATV, for a kid's vehicle, it seems to be enough.
While I would love to get into the details regarding the inner workings of this machine, I'll be leaving that for another article as there's a lot to talk about. From suspension to brakes, motorization, and even price, this puppy might just be the perfect gift for your little ones, so keep your eyes peeled.
If you're a visual artist and you've read this little article on the level of impact that the arts still have in shaping the world around us, all I can say is to keep on drawing. Who knows, maybe one day, autoevolution will be featuring an article about you.