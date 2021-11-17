Honda's Pioneer 520 and Pioneer 500 Side-By-Sides Return Next Year in Even More Colors

Aware of the fact that sometimes less is more and good things come in small packages, American Honda announces that its entry side-by-sides Pioneer 520 and Pioneer 500 will return in 2022, flaunting new colors.
These popular off-road vehicles remain just as capable, versatile, and fun to drive as always, but aside from offering enjoyable rides on width-restricted trails, they are also reliable when it comes to performing tasks on the ranch or farm.
Both models are compact enough to fit in the back of your full-size pickup truck and they come in new colors. The Pioneer 520 will be available in four colors: Gray Resin, Moose Brown, Red, and Honda Phantom Camo, with the latter costing you an extra $600. Only two colors are available with the Pioneer 500 though, and they are Red and Olive.
South Carolina-made Honda Pioneer 520 is rugged, versatile, reliable, and compact, being just 50” (127 cm) wide. It is easy to maneuver and comes with a five-speed transmission with automatic and manual shifting modes. It packs a 518cc engine, selectable two-wheel or four-wheel drive and it features a strut-assist tilt/dump utility bed. It has a 450 lb (204 kg) bed capacity and a 1000 lb (453 kg) towing capacity. The side-by-side comes with plenty of cargo options and a wide range of accessories available for it.
The starting price of the 2022 Pioneer 520 is $9,600, or $10,200 if you opt for the Honda Phantom Camo color.
Slightly less powerful than the 520 and without the dump bed, the Pioneer 500 promises to get you through places where bigger, wider side-by-sides can’t. Also 50” (127 cm) wide, this equally compact vehicle packs a 475cc engine and riders can also choose from automatic or manual shifting of the five-speed gearbox. The Pioneer 500 also comes with a 1,000 lb (453 kg) towing capacity.
Pricing-wise, the 2022 Honda Pioneer 500 starts at $8,600.
Both models are available from January 2022.
