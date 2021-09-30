2022 Polaris RZR 200 EFI Is Ready to Turn Your Kid into an Explorer, the Safe Way

All kids want to grow up faster and be able to do what adults do. With the new Polaris RZR 200 EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) for young riders, you can give them a taste of that freedom, allowing them to explore the backyard or the backcountry while they take the wheel for a change.
Minnesota-based ATV manufacturer Polaris adds another model to its 2022 youth side-by-side (SxS) lineup with the release of its new RZR 200 EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) aimed at riders who are aged 10 and up.
The new model comes as a replacement for the RZR 170 and brings some really cool features to the table. It packs a new 180cc engine with EFI, a dual A-arm suspension on the front, and an independent rear suspension with seven-inch of travel. It also comes with a 10-inch ground clearance.
The adorable UTV (utility task vehicle) is 89 in (225 cm) long, 48 in (122 cm) wide, and 59 in (151 cm) tall. Its payload capacity is 375 lbs (170 kg). It comes with two helmets and a high-visibility flag.
While it encourages the youngsters to get adventurous and enhance their driving skills, the new RZR 200 still puts safety first. Its Helmet Aware technology can be controlled via the Youth Ride Control app and gives parents the peace of mind that their little riders can’t start their fun without having the helmet on. They have the option to disable the start of the vehicle when no helmet is detected. Parents can also set a speed limit for the RZR 200 from the app and use geofencing technology to keep the UTV within the boundaries of their choice.
The new RZR 200 keeps up with the growth of the kid and can be adjusted accordingly. It comes with a tiltable steering wheel for when they become taller and the seats can slide back to offer more legroom.
You can now get your kid the new Polaris RZR 200 EFI for approximately $5,900.
The new model comes as a replacement for the RZR 170 and brings some really cool features to the table. It packs a new 180cc engine with EFI, a dual A-arm suspension on the front, and an independent rear suspension with seven-inch of travel. It also comes with a 10-inch ground clearance.
The adorable UTV (utility task vehicle) is 89 in (225 cm) long, 48 in (122 cm) wide, and 59 in (151 cm) tall. Its payload capacity is 375 lbs (170 kg). It comes with two helmets and a high-visibility flag.
While it encourages the youngsters to get adventurous and enhance their driving skills, the new RZR 200 still puts safety first. Its Helmet Aware technology can be controlled via the Youth Ride Control app and gives parents the peace of mind that their little riders can’t start their fun without having the helmet on. They have the option to disable the start of the vehicle when no helmet is detected. Parents can also set a speed limit for the RZR 200 from the app and use geofencing technology to keep the UTV within the boundaries of their choice.
The new RZR 200 keeps up with the growth of the kid and can be adjusted accordingly. It comes with a tiltable steering wheel for when they become taller and the seats can slide back to offer more legroom.
You can now get your kid the new Polaris RZR 200 EFI for approximately $5,900.