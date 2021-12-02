We Got Up Close and Personal With a Mint-Condition P-51D Mustang Named Jacquline

Tesla Unveils Kid-Sized Cyberquad With Impressive Details

Just in time for the Holidays, Elon and his team have whipped up the perfect stocking stuffer. For $1,900, your child will be the envy of the neighborhood. 8 photos



The latest Tesla accessory follows in the footsteps of their previous efforts. Only a handful will be offered, and each one will be an instant collectible. What’s more, it is a great way to get children off devices and back into the real world. To do this, they will have a tubular steel frame, rear disc brake(s), and a range of 15 miles. The only downside is that they won’t leave Southern California for another 2 weeks. Shipping is FedEx Ground, and only to the Lower 48 states.We were first introduced to this electricalong with the introduction of the Cybertruck. It caused such a stir that many fans have cobbled together examples of their own. Taking inspiration from creators like Rich Rebuilds , it will arrive with adjustable coil-overs so adults can get in on the fun. A maximum speed of 10 mph can be dialed back for tiny riders while LED lights keep them safe. Radio Flyer seems to have a hand in production, and their site adds more details.Staggered wheels make it a fun drifting machine, so let’s hope the tires are a standard size. Even though it might not arrive before Santa makes his annual flight, you have a tough decision on your hands. Do you spoil your children or re-sell it? Tesla tequila sold out within hours, and The Boring Company’s “Not a Flamethrower” goes for big money among enthusiasts. As for the price, you will undoubtedly receive more than you paid for, considering the quality of its predecessors.Not only is it another smart marketing tool, but it is also a great way to introduce little ones to EVs. With a curb weight of 122 pounds and a low center of gravity, Tesla has effectively ended electric ATV projects by leaders in the industry. One of you will be the first to overclock this toy into a Plaid-powered scorcher, so click here to learn more and stay with us for all your Cyberquad updates.

