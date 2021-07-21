2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Scores the Highest Rating in NHTSA Safety Tests

Earlier this year, Mitsubishi unveiled the 2022 Eclipse Cross with a complete makeover, from new styling and added upgrades, to a turbocharged 1.5-liter direct-injection engine. Now, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has scored a victory in terms of safety rating, getting the highest possible rating in the NHTSA testing.
Mitsubishi Motors North America announced that the entire 2022 Eclipse Cross line-up received 5-star ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is the highest safety rating for vehicles. The new Eclipse Cross got 5 stars in the combined side-crash evaluation, and 4 out of 5 stars on the driver- and passenger-side frontal-crash testing.
As said, the new Eclipse Cross has been completely redesigned, and changes include a more sporty-looking Dynamic Shield grille, new light units and a revised hatchback. The interior is no less improved, with heated seats available for LE, SE, and SEL trims and a heated steering wheel, standard on the SEL trim.
One of the things that the Japanese company highlighted about the 2022 version of the line-up was the expanded availability of safety features. Every model comes with standard Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Departure Warning (LWD). Additionally, depending on the trim level, customers can also get the Automatic High Beam (AHB) assist headlamps, Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).
Having obtained excellent safety scores will only add to the appeal of the new Eclipse Cross, which also comes with upgrades in terms of connectivity and technology, besides its fresh look and sporty style. On the American market, the model starts at $23,395.
NHTSA's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) has a 30 year-history in setting the standard for vehicle safety ratings. Through this program, countless models are evaluated each year for safety equipment and crashworthiness.
