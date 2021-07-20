Dodge Charger, Challenger, Chrysler 300 Recalled Over Windshield Adhesion Issue

We take windshields for granted these days, and certain automakers do as well. Stellantis North America, for example, botched up the production process of 21,258 full-size passenger cars with a bad clear coat. 42 photos



These vehicles don’t comply with FMVSS 49, which is why a recall was absolutely necessary. Lest we forget, a windshield that’s not adequately retained to the car in the event of a crash may increase the risk of injury to the occupants. Supplied by Axalta Coating Systems of Michigan, the substandard additive will be stripped out together with the clear coat in favor of a primer for the urethane to bond the glass properly to the automobile.



Affected nameplates include the Challenger, NHTSA website.



In related news, all three full-size passengers are starting to get old. The LX platform dates back to when Chrysler was in cahoots with Mercedes, which is why Stellantis prepares for an electric offensive in 2024. The next-generation models have been teased by a



All we know is the On June 16th, the automaker found the urethane sealing used for the windshield was not performing as designed. The suspect period began on October 27th last year when the Brampton Assembly Plant in Canada added a non-conforming additive to the clear coat. On December 4th, the suspect batch was consumed during vehicle production according to the company.These vehicles don’t comply with FMVSS 49, which is why a recall was absolutely necessary. Lest we forget, a windshield that’s not adequately retained to the car in the event of a crash may increase the risk of injury to the occupants. Supplied by Axalta Coating Systems of Michigan, the substandard additive will be stripped out together with the clear coat in favor of a primer for the urethane to bond the glass properly to the automobile.Affected nameplates include the Challenger, Charger , and 300 for the 2020 and 2021 model years, and Stellantis North America intends to notify dealers and customers of the issue on August 27th. Until then, owners can verify if their cars are affected by running the VIN on thewebsite.In related news, all three full-size passengers are starting to get old. The LX platform dates back to when Chrysler was in cahoots with Mercedes, which is why Stellantis prepares for an electric offensive in 2024. The next-generation models have been teased by a 1968 Dodge Charger-like vehicle just a few weeks ago, but the company didn’t offer any proper info on them.All we know is the silly tagline that will define the Dodge brand from 2024 onward, namely “tear up the streets, not the planet.” Over at Chrysler, the motto goes like this: “clean technology for a new generation of families.”

Download attachment: FCA US LLC windshield adhesion issue recall (PDF)