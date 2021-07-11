Using Your Ex’s Car to Run Red Lights Is a Very Silly Way to Get Even

That feeling that you’ve been wronged can, sometimes, only go away if you do something to get even. This could be anything from a smart one-liner you’ve been losing sleep to come up with, to a masterplan that involves renting your ex’s car to commit several driving offenses with it.
At least, that’s what it meant for one woman from Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang Province. Identified solely as Lou, she came up with a scheme that she carried out to get back at her ex, and it involved getting a hold of his Audi, and using it to run red lights and speed through the city. She was hoping the fines would go straight to her ex’s address, and never imagined police would want to track down the vehicle to see who was behind the wheel at the time the crimes were committed.
The arrest took place earlier this week, Global Times reports. The backstory is Lou dated Qian for a short while, but he dumped her so he could see other women – a scenario many of us are familiar with but that didn’t sit right with Lou. She wanted her revenge and she wanted it badly.
Lou got another man, Zhu, to rent out Qian’s Audi. Zhu decided to use a middleman, Chen, for the transaction. According to the police, the Audi was recorded committing 50 driving offenses in the space of just two days, with 49 of them being running red lights and the other speeding. Police tracked down the Audi after noticing the strange behavior in traffic, which led them to Chen.
Chen ratted out on Zhu, who was the driver at the time. In turn, Zhu told them that he’d been convinced to go ahead with the plan by Lou, who had promised him she would go out with him afterwards. Love – or the appearance of it, better said – seems to be the thing that puts all the wheels in motion, including the four on the Audi.
The report doesn’t say what kind of trouble Lou is in, but this will probably turn into a difficult lesson in adulting, how not to.
