2022 Mazda CX-30, Now With Standard All-Wheel Drive, Pricing Starts at $22,200

Mazda has made a few adjustments to the CX-30 for the new model year in the United States, bumping the price across the range.
Representing a $150 bump over last year’s base model, the premium, however, is justified by making the all-wheel drive system standard in all grades. Compared to the cheapest 2021 CX-30 AWD, the entry-level offers savings of $1,250.
Speaking of pricing, the most affordable CX-30 that money can buy is the 2.5 S, which starts at $22,200. The Select and Preferred follow it in this order, with MSRPs of $24,600 and $27,650, and the Carbon Edition is a $28,290 affair. For the Premium, Turbo, Turbo Premium, and Turbo Premium Plus, you are looking at a minimum of $30,500, $30,200, $32,800, and $34,400, respectively. Customers can bump the price by $395 by getting the Polymetal Gray Metallic or Snowflake White Pearl Mica paints, or by $595 when choosing the Soul Red Crystal Metallic or Machine Gray Metallic.
So, what else is new besides the standard AWD? That would be the aluminum roof rails on the Select, available Platinum Quartz Metallic shade on the Select, Preferred, Premium, and all models packing the turbo’d engine, and the Carbon Edition. Finished in Polymetal Gray, the latter has black 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with glossy black casings, and red leather seats, in addition to the power moonroof, heated front seats with electric adjustment and memory function, and a few other items that can be found in the Preferred, on which it builds.
Power still comes from the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 186 hp and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque, and the 2.5-liter turbo’d unit, rated at 250 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque when running on 93-octane fuel. With 87-octane gasoline in the tank, the power drops to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). Both units are hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Speaking of pricing, the most affordable CX-30 that money can buy is the 2.5 S, which starts at $22,200. The Select and Preferred follow it in this order, with MSRPs of $24,600 and $27,650, and the Carbon Edition is a $28,290 affair. For the Premium, Turbo, Turbo Premium, and Turbo Premium Plus, you are looking at a minimum of $30,500, $30,200, $32,800, and $34,400, respectively. Customers can bump the price by $395 by getting the Polymetal Gray Metallic or Snowflake White Pearl Mica paints, or by $595 when choosing the Soul Red Crystal Metallic or Machine Gray Metallic.
So, what else is new besides the standard AWD? That would be the aluminum roof rails on the Select, available Platinum Quartz Metallic shade on the Select, Preferred, Premium, and all models packing the turbo’d engine, and the Carbon Edition. Finished in Polymetal Gray, the latter has black 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with glossy black casings, and red leather seats, in addition to the power moonroof, heated front seats with electric adjustment and memory function, and a few other items that can be found in the Preferred, on which it builds.
Power still comes from the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 186 hp and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque, and the 2.5-liter turbo’d unit, rated at 250 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque when running on 93-octane fuel. With 87-octane gasoline in the tank, the power drops to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). Both units are hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission.