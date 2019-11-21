autoevolution

2020 Mazda CX-30 Priced at $21,900 in America, Undercuts Mazda3 Hatchback

21 Nov 2019, 18:31 UTC ·
Slotted between the CX-3 and CX-5, the CX-30 has been added to Mazda’s lineup in North America from $21,900 excluding destination charge. While it may be based on Mazda3 hatchback underpinnings, the compact crossover is $1,700 cheaper.
Four trim levels are available, and all of them share the 2.5-liter SkyActiv gasoline four-cylinder engine. It comes standard with 186 horsepower and 186 torques, and the fuel-efficiency rating on the highway is 33 miles to the gallon. Of course, all-wheel drive is optional and it costs $1,400 regardless of the equipment group of your choice.

The question is, what’s included in that starting price? The list starts with 8.8 inches of high-definition touchscreen infotainment with Connected Services, LED headlights, a six-speed automatic with Sport mode, G-Vectoring Control Plus, off-road traction assistance, 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires, cloth upholstery, air conditioning, push-button start, and keyless entry. As it’s often the case with modern vehicles, the CX-30 has an electronic parking brake instead of a good ol’ lever for packaging reasons.

As a daily driver, there’s no denying the base specification is more than sufficient on the short and long hauls. It’s compact enough for easy parking and it’s comfortable too when you have to drive for long, long hours. The Premium Package AWD is the most expensive option available at $29,600 excluding freight charge, coming with an active driving display.

No fewer than three premium paint colors are available, including the pictured Soul Red Crystal at $595. Machine Gray Metallic can be had for $300 while Snowflake (yes, that’s how it’s called!) White Pearl Mica will set you back $200. As previously reported by the automotive media then confirmed by Mazda, the CX-30 for North America is manufactured in Mexico at the Salamanca plant in the state of Guanajuato. For the rest of the world, production is handled by the plants in Hiroshima, Japan and Rayong, Thailand.

Later on, the CX-30 for the United States and Canada will add a 2.0-liter SkyActiv engine with a six-speed manual coming standard. The SkyActiv-X is also in the offing, and the ratings for the two engines are estimated at 148 and 178 horsepower.
