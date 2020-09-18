2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Has Exactly 250 HP, i-Activ AWD Comes Standard

The Hiroshima-based Asian automaker is widely regarded as one of the most stylish manufacturers out there, casually surviving on its own without combining with anyone else for the sake of “economies of scale.” Gotta give the thumbs up for that sort of thinking, along with praise for both the design and proprietary technology bundled on board of its latest models.
Without having a massive lineup, Mazda still manages to spice things up – for example, the fourth generation Mazda3 has both hatchback and sedan derivatives, along with a mechanically related subcompact crossover in the form of the CX-30 model.
Neatly tucked in between the CX-3 and CX-5, the 2021 model year for the U.S. market is slowly unraveling all its secrets. Right now, the company has decided to highlight the flagship version of the range, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 equipped with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine.
It can churn out 250 horsepower and 320 lb. ft. (434 Nm) of torque when the owner feeds it premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb. ft. (420 Nm) of torque with regular gas. The company has announced the new addition but decided to postpone revealing all the juicy details – such as performance credentials and pricing.
Instead, the company only said the latest version would go on sale before the end of the year, so we can at least rest assured that everything will be revealed in the coming weeks. It also specifically said the CX-30 Turbo would have the i-Activ all-wheel drive system as standard equipment, so the coming winter should not pose a problem either.
As far as we can tell, the engine is directly lifted from the Mazda3 Turbo, so an educated guess (supported by the previous discovery of an order guide) for the pricing details will put the little Japanese crossover just above the pricing credentials of the former, at around $31k for the base configuration.
Other 2021 model year changes for the CX-30 prepared by Mazda on the 2.5 Turbo include more i-Activsense safety features (Smart City Brake Support Reverse with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor, etc.), as well as a few custom details. Among them, the blacked-out mirrors and 18-inch aluminum wheels, as well as bigger tailpipes or specific “Turbo” badging.
