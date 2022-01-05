Polestar 3 to Get "Twice as Fast” Android Automotive Infotainment System

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that future battles between carmakers will no longer be waged on the fronts called performance and looks, but will expand to include a host of other technologies as well, one of the most important being, of course, infotainment.
Already the rise of electric vehicles is causing a major shift in the automotive industry, not only from a production standpoint, but also in terms of how the cars are marketed and sold, or updated and even serviced.
One of the companies that were quick to jump in the new car tech bandwagon is Volvo. Already on the market with a number of EVs and planning even more for the future, the Swedes got in bed in recent years with a number of “technology leaders” to come up with the best solutions for what lies ahead.
The most recent announcement from Volvo on this front is the fact it is now expanding its collaboration with Qualcomm in the hopes of coming up with a “much faster and more responsive” Android Automotive-based infotainment system dedicated to its cars.
Taking advantage of the capabilities of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, the company plans to design systems capable of supporting "highly demanding graphics, audio and artificial intelligence requirements" in its future cars, first in the upcoming Polestar 3 and a new Volvo SUV.
Apart from the fact it should be at least two times as fast as the limited, current application of Android Automotive, the company did not release additional details on the new capabilities.
As Qualcomm already revealed, Volvo is not the only company using its tech to come up with improved infotainment solutions. Honda and Renault are on board too, with the Japanese looking to come up with a better infotainment system, and the French for better connectivity and driver assistance features.
One of the companies that were quick to jump in the new car tech bandwagon is Volvo. Already on the market with a number of EVs and planning even more for the future, the Swedes got in bed in recent years with a number of “technology leaders” to come up with the best solutions for what lies ahead.
The most recent announcement from Volvo on this front is the fact it is now expanding its collaboration with Qualcomm in the hopes of coming up with a “much faster and more responsive” Android Automotive-based infotainment system dedicated to its cars.
Taking advantage of the capabilities of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, the company plans to design systems capable of supporting "highly demanding graphics, audio and artificial intelligence requirements" in its future cars, first in the upcoming Polestar 3 and a new Volvo SUV.
Apart from the fact it should be at least two times as fast as the limited, current application of Android Automotive, the company did not release additional details on the new capabilities.
As Qualcomm already revealed, Volvo is not the only company using its tech to come up with improved infotainment solutions. Honda and Renault are on board too, with the Japanese looking to come up with a better infotainment system, and the French for better connectivity and driver assistance features.