PSA to Present Game Changing Qualcomm Vehicle-to-Everything Communication Tech

Developed by Qualcomm, the C-V2X system is hoped to become an integrant part of the 5G technology for automotive applications, providing direct communication between vehicles. It will become an integrant part of the driver assisting technologies the French carmaker is currently developing.Should the French succeed in their endeavor, the technology might be game-changing. Not only will C-V2X facilitate the communication between vehicles, but it will also be able to talk to pedestrians, via the devices they are using.At the Rennes demonstration, PSA says it will show how the systems are used to alert each other to potential roadside hazards or distressed vehicle situations, such as slow-moving or disable cars.In theory, two cars equipped with this system can also warn each other of hazards that are not in both of their lines of sight. Cars can communicate their intentions to both other vehicles and pedestrians, after analyzing the driver’s input, like turn signals, braking or accelerating.C-V2X can send a series of warning to other cars, including Do not pass when an incoming car might pose a danger to the one trying to overtake it. Blind curve and road work warnings, as well as blind intersection and lest turn assist are also featured in the Qualcomm system to be presented on PSA vehicles next month.“C-V2X has significant global momentum and broad ecosystem support to ensure its success as a relevant V2X technology,” said Carla Gohin, PSA Head of Innovation.“C-V2X direct communications is an important component of transportation safety thanks to the connected cars that the Groupe PSA is already embracing with onboard telematics.”