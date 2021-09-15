Polestar 3 Will Have Top Power Position Compared to Volvo XC90’s Replacement

When Volvo revealed it would produce the Polestar 3 in its Ridgeville plant in the U.S., that may have given people the impression that the new electric SUV would be just a badge-engineered version of the XC90 successor. In an interview with Car and Driver during the IAA 2021, Thomas Ingenlath stressed it would be a different animal. The Polestar CEO said it would have a “top power position” and only two rows of seats.

