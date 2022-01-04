The Digital Chassis Is Here to Power the Next-Gen Android Experience

If it’s not obvious already, technology has become an integral part of the driving experience, and carmakers out there are investing big in a digital overhaul of the cabin.
More often than not, however, the most convenient approach comes from tech companies themselves, and today, chip expert Qualcomm has announced a major partnership with a trio of car manufacturers.
Volvo, Honda, and Renault will all use Qualcomm’s so-called Digital Chassis, a suite of automotive solutions specifically developed to overhaul the driving experience with new-gen technology.
The three carmakers have already pledged to use Android Automotive on their new models, though in the case of Renault, its purpose is to use the Digital Chassis for more advanced capabilities. The French company is seeking improved connectivity, cloud services, and driver assistance features powered by Qualcomm’s solutions.
Renault has already announced that its upcoming Megane E-Tech will use Android Automotive.
On the other hand, Honda and Volvo will work together with Qualcomm on their infotainment systems. Once again, the experience is powered by Android Automotive, Google’s car-optimized operating system offering more advanced integration of services like Google Assistant and Google Maps.
The Digital Chassis comprises four different modules, each with its very own goal.
The first of them is called Snapdragon Ride, and its purpose is to power technology related to driver assistance and automated driving. Then, it’s the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity, which comes with a pretty straightforward name, so its goal is to bring fast connectivity (LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi) to new-gen cars.
The Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services serve as the foundation of cloud-powered capabilities, such as OTA and the subscriptions that nobody likes. And last but not least, the Digital Chassis includes the Snapdragon Cockpit, whose main responsibility is to make the multimedia experience possible in a car where Qualcomm’s platform is installed.
