Android Automotive Now Has a Top-Notch Browser, Making Android Auto Feel Outdated

Based on the Chromium engine, just like Google Chrome, Vivaldi is a browser that comes with an insane number of customization options while also packing privacy controls that you can’t find in other apps. 6 photos



And now, Vivaldi is making its way to cars as well, as it has become the first browser to go live on



Developed in partnership with



The good news is that the streaming content will continue to run even if you start driving, though you’ll only hear the audio with no video. You can’t download any files, and no private browsing data is stored by the vehicle.



Vivaldi is live for European, North American, and Asia Pacific markets, and the parent company promises to deliver updates on a regular basis, just like it does with all the other versions of its super-impressive browser.



Android Automotive is clearly becoming a more and more advanced car platform, and now that it even comes with a browser, Android Auto certainly feels outdated. Without a doubt, more apps would make their way to Android Automotive, given it comes with support for the Google Play Store, so it’s all just a matter of time until the ecosystem grows substantially.



