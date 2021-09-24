2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Premiere Date Confirmed: September 29th

Following in the footsteps of the family-sized Grand Cherokee L for the 2021 model year, the five-seat Grand Cherokee is ready to pounce. Stellantis will take the veils off next Wednesday, and you can tune in on the automaker’s website for the livestream at 1:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time.
The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee is dubbed “the biggest Grand Cherokee breakthrough in 30 years,” which is an overstatement. More specifically, Jeep refers to plug-in hybridization, a powertrain tech introduced eons ago. 4xe is how the off-road marque dubs two very different plug-in hybrid systems, and the first doesn’t deserve to be detailed because the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe aren’t available in the U.S.A.
As for the Grand Cherokee 4xe, the automaker is expected to integrate the dual-motor turbo setup of the Wrangler 4xe into the crossover’s unibody platform. Giorgio is how the vehicle architecture is called, and Stellantis also utilizes it in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, and the Maserati Grecale.
Already previewed in July 2021 with the charging port on the driver-side fender – just like the Wrangler 4xe – the Grand Cherokee 4xe will be capable of driving for a few miles on electric power alone. Although it’s expected with two electric motors, only the one located at the front of the transmission’s housing is responsible for electric propulsion. The one connected through the accessory belt to the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo has three jobs: it replaces the alternator, spins the four-cylinder engine for start/stop operation, and charges up the 17.3-kWh battery with electricity.
Lower down the range, customers are certain to be offered a choice of two free-breathing mills. In the Grand Cherokee L, these are the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 (293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet or 353 Nm of torque) and the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 (357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet/523 Nm).
The All-New 2022 Grand Cherokee coming late fall ’21. pic.twitter.com/00c9yNl8yC— Jeep (@Jeep) September 24, 2021