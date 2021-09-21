Manley Steps Down at Stellantis to Join AutoNation Inc

Stellantis N.V. has announced that Mike Manley will step down from his role as Head of Americas for Stellantis. Manley will now become the CEO at AutoNation Inc., America’s largest automotive retailer.
Stellantis is a Dutch multinational automotive manufacturing corporation formed in 2021 on the basis of a 50-50 merger between the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Stellantis is the sixth-largest automaker worldwide.
“It’s been my privilege to know Mike first as a competitor, then as a partner and colleague in the creation of Stellantis, but most importantly, always as a friend,” said Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares. “From the very earliest days of our discussions, we shared a truly common vision, belief and commitment and it’s on these solid foundations, built over the past several years, that Stellantis has delivered its impressive early results. So, while I’m personally sorry to no longer have Mike as a colleague, I’m equally delighted for his new CEO role and glad that he will be joining the board of the Stellantis Foundation.”
According to Manley, his 20 years with Stellantis and Tavares were mutually beneficial and added that he is honored that he will now serve on the board of the Stellantis Foundation.
“Working with Carlos to create this extraordinary company, with the constant support of our shareholders, has been a huge privilege both professionally and personally,” Manley said. “I’m so proud of our Stellantis teams for their extraordinary work and I wish Carlos and them every success as they continue their great adventure.”
John Elkann, the Executive Director of Stellantis, said Manley’s tenure was “transformational” as the head of the Jeep brand.
“(Mike) led the company to record results through some of its most challenging moments,” Elkann said. “Working closely with Carlos, he was instrumental in the creation and successful launch of Stellantis.”
