2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys With Xtreme Recon Package Shows Up at Detroit 4Fest

Jeep has further boosted the go-anywhere ability of the Wrangler by introducing the 2022 Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package. 6 photos



With the introduction of the first electrified Jeep in North America, the Wrangler 4xe, at the beginning of the year, and the first V8-powered Wrangler in nearly four decades, the Presented at the 2021 Detroit 4Fest, the new model joins the Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Rubicon 392 with best-in-class approach and departure angles, fording capability, and ground clearance, according to the automaker.The 2022 Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package boasts a 4.56:1 axle ratio, 1.5-inch lift kit with bespoke tuned shock absorbers, anti-lock four-wheel disc performance brakes, and 315/70 BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, wrapped around the 8x17-inch beadlock capable wheels.Bringing the iconic Willys nameplate into the 2022 model year, this variant of the Wrangler is also equipped with a black grille, and dark ‘Jeep’ and ‘Trail Rated’ badges. There is a ‘Willys’ hood decal too, and a ‘4-Wheel Drive’ one on the swing gate that contribute to the enhanced styling.“The new Jeep Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package gives our passionate customers another great option for straight-from-the-factory 35-inch tires,” said the brand’s VP, Jim Morrison. “Named after the original Jeep utility vehicle, the Willys holds special meaning to the brand, and we’re excited to enhance the new Wrangler Willys with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires.”Jeep states that the Wrangler Willys 3.6L eTorque can be fitted with the Xtreme Recon Package starting next month, from an MSRP of $39,435, excluding the $1,495 destination charge and dealer fees. Subsequently, it will enter production at the Toledo plant in December.With the introduction of the first electrified Jeep in North America, the Wrangler 4xe, at the beginning of the year, and the first V8-powered Wrangler in nearly four decades, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 , the automaker has been on a roll this year. This was continued by the Xtreme Recon Package for the Wrangler Rubicon 3.6L eTorque and Wrangler Rubicon 392 at the Chicago Auto Show, and two brand new colors for the lineup, Gecko and Tuscadero.

