2022 Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package Leaks, Includes 35-Inch Tires

As you already know, the biggest rubber shoes that Jeep currently offers from the factory on the Wrangler measure 33 inches. For the 2022 model year, the Toledo-based manufacturer levels up to 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires if you opt for the brand-new Xtreme Recon Package.
Leaked by Overland Expo, this off-road equipment group further includes 17- by 8.0-inch beadlock wheels, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, and a 1.5-inch suspension lift featuring specific tuning for the shock absorbers. Limited to the four-door JLU and the pictured Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine, the Xtreme Recon boasts a simply incredible 100:1 crawl ratio.
This detail has been directly confirmed by Jeep on social media in the form of a teaser photo, and that’s not all. 33.6 may be a reference to water fording depth, and 12.9 could be the inches of ground clearance. For comparison, the Wrangler Rubicon offers an 84:1 crawl ratio with the Rock-Track system, a fording depth of 30 inches, and 10.8 inches of ground clearance.
As for the 47.4 and 40.4 of the remaining teaser photos, those may be the approach and departure angles considering that a Wrangle Rubicon for the 2021 model year tops 43.9 and 37 degrees with the 285/70 R17 tires.
Available with optional 4.88:1 heavy-duty axles, there’s no denying the Xtreme Recon Package is how Jeep shows the Ford Motor Company the middle finger. The Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch Package may be the hottest off-road SUV of the moment, but despite 125,000-plus orders for the brand-new Bronco, the Wrangler sells a lot more on a yearly basis.
In 2020, for example, Jeep moved 201,311 examples of the breed in the United States of America. The European Union accounted for 7,262 units, and in stark contrast to Jeep, the mid-size Bronco won’t be sold in the Old Continent although beefy SUVs are all the rage in this part of the world.
While on the subject of all things Jeep, we also have to highlight that the Gladiator 4xe is right around the corner and the 392 engine is coming to the pickup truck from Toledo sometime next year for the 2023 model year.
