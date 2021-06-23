2022 Jeep Wrangler "47.4" Teaser May Suggest Larger Off-Road Tires

As the Ford Motor Company is delivering the first units of the 2021 Bronco to their rightful owners, the Jeep Wrangler has also started to feel a little underwhelming as well. Given these circumstances, the 4x4 specialist is slowly but steadily teasing us with 2022 newities that will obviously include larger off-road tires from the Rubicon variant.
Two days ago, Jeep has posted “a sign of things to come” on Twitter in the guise of a small lake, CJ-2A with humongous tires, a white arrow pointing up, and 40.4 something. What something? I’m inclined to say departure angle because the four-door Wrangler Rubicon for the U.S. market is rated at 37 degrees with the stock 285/70 tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels.
The most recent teaser depicts a Wrangler with a regular spare wheel on the tailgate and 47.4 written in the area where the rear license plate is supposed to be. Some people say that’s 47.4 miles per gallon (5.0 liters per 100 kilometers) for the 4xe while others believe that’s the battery capacity of the PHEV powertrain. Based on the specifications for the 2021 model year JLU Rubicon, the most obvious culprit would be 47.4 degrees of approach angle because the outgoing JLU Rubicon tops 43.9 degrees in stock trim.
In addition to large rubber shoes, Jeep may also revisit the suspension system in a bid to steal Ford’s thunder. A factory- or dealer-fitted lift kit would be the easiest way of one-upping the Bronco with the Sasquatch Package, but don’t forget the upcoming Warthog is flaunting 37-inch steamrollers.
The real difference between the Wrangler and Bronco, however, is that Jeep keeps it real with solid axles up front and out back while Ford has opted for an independent double-wishbone front suspension with coil springs. One of the reasons the Blue Oval decided on IFS is high-speed desert running even though a solid axle is better at crawling over rocks due to better articulation.
