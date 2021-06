Jeep's Mysterious “40.4” Teaser Brings a Lot More Bronco Questions Than Answers

kWh

A sign of things to come. pic.twitter.com/IVD2UwNbpk — Jeep (@Jeep) June 21, 2021

Although one might assume these two events aren’t connected, given the absolute lack of any details except for the cryptic “a sign of things to come” description that accompanies the picture, we really can’t dismiss any possibility, either. So, fans have gone all out on assumptions, ranging from an already teased 4xe Gladiator to a new battery pack capacity of 40.4But we feel the answer lies in the details and that Jeep is keenly aware of the latest news coming from a specific rival. One might remember that just a few days ago, the Blue Oval also signaled that a very important model is now on route to dealerships , just like the 2021 Grand Cherokee L. That would be the famous 2021 Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door, of course, which seems to have finally escaped the delay curse.So, it would only be natural for Jeep to prepare a response from the Wrangler lineup. After all, the vintage model outline can trace its ascendance to the current-generation. The arrow pointing towards the sky might signal something that’s ready to conquer any trail, as well as something that’s lifted—after all, the two ideas aren’t mutually exclusive.Besides, looking at the vintage model outline again, we also noticed the wheels look oversized for the vehicle’s dimensions. That could point towards the Wrangler getting a new lift package that would include larger tires , something between 35 and 40 inches. That could bode well for Wrangler fans looking to overcome the upcoming attack from Sasquatched 2021 Broncos.After all, the latter has the Sasquatch package available from the base $28,500 2-Door configuration (it’s a $,995 option adding 35-inch tires, 17-inch beadlock wheels, suspension lift kit, etc.) all the way up to the $49,475 Wildtrak 4-Door, where the pack is already a standard feature.