Jeep's Mysterious “40.4” Teaser Brings a Lot More Bronco Questions Than Answers

The Stellantis brand has recently announced that the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L started shipping to dealers. It then jumped on social media to post a bewildering image showcasing an odd sequence of numbers, along with an arrow pointing towards the sky and the outline of a vintage open-top model. Mysterious, indeed. 41 photos kWh .



But we feel the answer lies in the details and that Jeep is keenly aware of the latest news coming from a specific rival. One might remember that just a few days ago, the Blue Oval also signaled that a very important model is now



So, it would only be natural for Jeep to prepare a response from the SUV . The arrow pointing towards the sky might signal something that’s ready to conquer any trail, as well as something that’s lifted—after all, the two ideas aren’t mutually exclusive.



Besides, looking at the vintage model outline again, we also noticed the wheels look oversized for the vehicle’s dimensions. That could point towards the Wrangler getting a new lift package that would include



After all, the latter has the Sasquatch package available from the base $28,500 2-Door configuration (it’s a $,995 option adding 35-inch tires, 17-inch beadlock wheels, suspension lift kit, etc.) all the way up to the $49,475 Wildtrak 4-Door, where the pack is already a standard feature.





A sign of things to come. pic.twitter.com/IVD2UwNbpk — Jeep (@Jeep) June 21, 2021

