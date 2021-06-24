Alfa Romeo Marks 111th Anniversary by Starting Deliveries of Giulia GTA and GTAm

Jeep Wrangler Jurassic Park Tribute Is Here to Take You to Isla Nublar

Jurassic Park isn't the kind of film you want to watch for the vehicles, but I'm pretty sure fans remember the safari-style Jeep Wrangler and Ford Explorer featured in the series. If you're a diehard enthusiast of the franchise, there's a Jurassic Park tribute car based on the 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara that you should know about. 18 photos



It sports the same light gray paint with red accents on the front fenders, hood, and windshield and it comes with authentic Jurassic Park vinyl decals on the doors. It even features red wheels and side mirrors, as well as a tan soft-top.



The



The cabin doesn't seem to be as accurate as the exterior when it comes to upholstery color, but it looks quite fetching in that two-tone combo of Camel and Dark Green. But it does have Jurassic Park warning labels on the passenger-side dash and a "024" label hanging from the rearview mirror.



Other than that, it's a regular Wrangler Sahara, but it does feature goodies like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, and CD player. The odometer shows 73,000 miles (117,482 km), so this



The Wrangler's drivetrain is completely stock, sporting a 4.0-liter inline-six mill under the hood. This gasoline engine was good for 181 horsepower and 222 pound-feet of torque when new, which might be enough to escape from a raging tyrannosaurus rex. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox with a dual-range transfer case.



The seller notes that the rear main seal is leaking oil, and there's some corrosion visible underneath, so this SUV requires a bit of fixing. On top of the standard four-wheel anti-lock brakes, this Wrangler features an aftermarket two-inch suspension lift.



Whether you want to take a trip to Isla Nublar or you're just a fan of Jurassic Park memorabilia, this Jeep Wrangler seems to tick all the right boxes. You can find it on This 20-year-old Wrangler was, at some point, owned by someone who was a big fan of the Jurassic Park series. To the point where he turned it into an almost perfect replica of the Wrangler featured in the 1993 film. Ignore the fact that this Wrangler is almost a couple of decades newer than the YJ model used in the movie, and it's 100-percent accurate.It sports the same light gray paint with red accents on the front fenders, hood, and windshield and it comes with authentic Jurassic Park vinyl decals on the doors. It even features red wheels and side mirrors, as well as a tan soft-top.The Wrangler went through quite a few changes to get here. It received half doors with hard window inserts, bumper-mounted lights, rock guards for the headlamps, and a tailgate-mounted spare tire. The "24" markings on the front fenders and engine hood round off the movie-inspired exterior.The cabin doesn't seem to be as accurate as the exterior when it comes to upholstery color, but it looks quite fetching in that two-tone combo of Camel and Dark Green. But it does have Jurassic Park warning labels on the passenger-side dash and a "024" label hanging from the rearview mirror.Other than that, it's a regular Wrangler Sahara, but it does feature goodies like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, and CD player. The odometer shows 73,000 miles (117,482 km), so this Jeep hasn't been driven as much as its production year suggests.The Wrangler's drivetrain is completely stock, sporting a 4.0-liter inline-six mill under the hood. This gasoline engine was good for 181 horsepower and 222 pound-feet of torque when new, which might be enough to escape from a raging tyrannosaurus rex. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox with a dual-range transfer case.The seller notes that the rear main seal is leaking oil, and there's some corrosion visible underneath, so thisrequires a bit of fixing. On top of the standard four-wheel anti-lock brakes, this Wrangler features an aftermarket two-inch suspension lift.Whether you want to take a trip to Isla Nublar or you're just a fan of Jurassic Park memorabilia, this Jeep Wrangler seems to tick all the right boxes. You can find it on Bring a Trailer , where it's being auctioned off over the next seven days. The bidding is now at only $5,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.