2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Rolled Out, Now at Dealerships Across the U.S.

It’s an exciting moment for Jeep fans as well as Stellantis – the company’s all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is coming to dealerships across the U.S. One of the most thrilling new releases of 2021, the three-row SUV has now left the Mack plant and is headed to dealers.
There’s been a lot of talk about this vehicle and now it’s here, for everyone to see for themselves what the new SUV from Jeep is all about. One of its most surprising features is the new architecture. By switching from the Mercedes M-Class one to the latest Alfa Romeo architecture (that was designed for the Giulia and Stelvio), combined with an aerodynamic body style, the Grand Cherokee becomes significantly lighter, while also reducing noise and vibration.
The legendary 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II) are still the backbone of its off-road capability, but the redesigned SUV also features a new variable-rate air spring suspension system that should improve comfort and handling together with the Selec-Terrain traction management system.
But there’s more to the Grand Cherokee L’s story than its new design and upgraded features. Its birth will forever be tied to the Detroit Assembly Complex, which also got a recent makeover. With a $1.6 billion investment, the 2 existing engine plants and an additional Paint Shop became the newest automotive plant to be built in Motor City in the past 30 years.
In less than 2 years, the famous Mack site, with an extensive industrial history, became a state-of-the-art facility where the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is manufactured using cutting-edge technology.
Hundreds of robots make sure that the production phase is seamless and fast, and the completely automated paint process gives the Jeep its long-lasting finish. But manpower is still essential. Almost 5,000 employees, divided in 3 shifts, have made this moment possible – the 2021 Grand Cherokee L is rolling out of the Mack plant and heading to dealers.
As far as pricing goes, the MSRP announced at the beginning of this year starts at $36,995.
