2022 Honda Civic Si Coupe Rendering Is Nothing More Than Wishful Thinking

Honda first launched the Civic Si over in Japan in November 1984 as a three-door hatchback with a 118-horsepower motor. The previous-generation Civic Si was available as a two-door coupe, but as you already know by now, the 2022 model year is offered only as a four-door sedan.
Before you start booing and hissing, remember that Honda discontinued the coupe option for good because the demand simply wasn’t there. Even the Acura Integra is coming back as a sedan with a swooping rear end. You can’t blame the Japanese automaker for these decisions, not when everyone is pouring billions over billions of dollars into next-gen electric vehicles.
Those who can’t get over the lack of a Civic Si Coupe will have to settle for the featured rendering from Hungarian pixel wizard X-Tomi Design. It looks pretty marvelous, I’ll give you that, but I am a pragmatic man who always prefers the practicality of four doors when I have more than a passenger.
We also have to remember that many Civic Si customers daily their cars, justifying the more useful body style even more. Lastly, Volkswagen and Hyundai don’t offer the Jetta GLI and Elantra N with two or three doors.
Speaking of which, both rivals are pokier thanks to 2.0-liter mills compared to 1.5 liters for the Civic Si. The force-fed engine is rated at 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque, and customers are offered a short-throw manual transmission instead of a fast-shifting DCT or a torque-converter automatic. The Civic Si also integrates the rev-matching system from the corner-carving Honda Civic Type R, which is going to be refreshed for the 2023 model year with minor improvements to the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo.
Priced from $27,300 excluding the $1,015 freight charge, the Civic Si undercuts the recently facelifted Jetta GLI by a relatively hefty $3,695.
