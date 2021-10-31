4 This Cassette Player on Wheels Is a Grown-Up, Race-Ready Honda Motocompo

20-Years-Owned 1979 Honda CBX1000 Howls Via Stainless-Steel Aftermarket Exhaust

Sadly, the CBX is one of those bikes that didn’t get enough attention while they were in production. 22 photos



Well, what if we told you that Honda’s two-wheeled leviathan could, in fact, be yours? The classic wonder is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer at this very moment, with a top bid of 7,500 bucks. If this tickles your fancy, be sure to visit the The creature we’ll be talking about today is a 1979 Honda CBX1000 that spent the last two decades with its current owner. It comes equipped with an aftermarket six-into-two exhaust system and one beefy two-up saddle, which is considerably thicker than the original module. Just ahead of its six-cylinder juggernaut, this CBX flaunts a shiny crash bar that runs underneath the stainless-steel exhaust headers.Aside from these modifications, the Japanese brute retains its standard characteristics. The steel framework grips an air-cooled 1,047cc inline-six monstrosity, with dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and six Keihin carburetors. This gnarly thing is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.At about 9,000 revs, the four-stroke behemoth is good for up to 105 wicked horses, while a peak torque output figure of 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) will be spawned at 8,000 spins per minute. Ultimately, the engine’s force enables its bearer to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).Braking duties are taken good care of by twin rotors and one-piston calipers up north, along with a single disc at six o’clock. Suspension comes in the form of air-adjustable telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers on the opposite end. Finally, the ‘79 MY CBX1000 weighs in at 549 pounds (249 kg) on an empty stomach, and its wheelbase measures 58.9 inches (1,495 mm).Well, what if we told you that Honda’s two-wheeled leviathan could, in fact, be yours? The classic wonder is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer at this very moment, with a top bid of 7,500 bucks. If this tickles your fancy, be sure to visit the BaT platform before tomorrow evening (Monday, November 1), as that’s when the bidding deadline will be reached.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.