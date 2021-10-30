1999 Dodge Viper GTS Wants to Be Your Sullen Friend With V10 Benefits

Depending on how high muscle cars are on your bucket list, you may or may not have a soft spot for the Dodge Viper. We do, which is why we decided to share this beautiful (in a rather rugged way) example with you.
Born in 1999, it was one of the 697 GTS Coupes produced that year, and one of 339 destined for the United States, apparently. If you haven’t figured it out yet, it is offered for sale, with Mecum listing it for their Kansas City auction on December 2-4.
Offered at no reserve, with the potential of becoming the perfect Christmas gift, it looks rather good inside and out, for a 22-year old car that saw quite a few roads in its life. The auction house states that it has 55,022 miles (88,549 km) on the clock, revealing at the same time that it is equipped with the ACR Package.
Finished in red and decorated by the white racing stripes that run across its length, the Dodge Viper GTS in question sports a set of shiny wheels, privacy windows, big wing at the back for extra downforce, central-mounted double exhaust pipes, and several ‘Viper’ and ‘GTS’ badges and decals.
Moving on to the cabin, we can see that the black leather seats need some TLC. Yet on a more positive note, the dashboard panel, door cards, steering wheel, gearshift lever, handbrake lever, center console, and everything else don’t. Its owner has even equipped it with a modern infotainment system from Kenwood, in an attempt to make it feel less analog.
The massive V10 engine, with 8.0 liters in displacement, which was good for 450 bhp back in the day, married to a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, looks great, from what we can see. And if it still puts out anywhere near the original output, then it will rocket the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds. So, think you’ve found your next weekend car?
