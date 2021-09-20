Dodge Viper on AeroDisc Red Hot Wheels Is a Snake Ready to Strike

The thing with car renderings is that, no matter how exciting they are, there’s little chance someone will end up turning them into real builds. That’s because the essence of such creations is to challenge the norm, and digitally remake machines into something they are not, or can never be.
Yet, from time to time, designs that would take just a bit of effort to make real surface. Kind of like the one we have here, which only requires a Dodge Viper, some kind of widebody kit, and a set of Rotiform wheels to make.
The company behind a wide range of monoblock or forged wheels is once more challenging digital designers to come up with creations that are worthy of being shod in its unique rims, and the thing you’re looking at is what Karan Adivi is suggesting for the so-called AeroDisc Graphic Contest. And, if I may, one of the most exciting entries.
Using a Dodge Viper as a base, the designer says he decided to play around with the “illusion of a deep void when choosing the rims” for the now (sadly) defunct sports car. They come in all the right shades of black and red to perfectly mix with the blue and white of the body, and are wrapped in Michelin tires.
Now, this interesting design of the wheels would have meant little if the base Viper had come in its stock form. So, it doesn’t, being gifted instead with a widebody kit that makes it look, thanks to carefully deployed lines and arches, much bigger and more aggressive than it ever had when made by Dodge.
Combine all that with the fact that it’s lower than we’re used to, and one really gets a sense of a snake ready to strike when looking at the thing.
