Sylvan Sport Is About to Upgrade the RV Market With Upcoming Vast Travel Trailer

2 The Serial 1 MOSH/BMX One-Off e-Bike Is Here, Heavy on ‘80s Nostalgia

1 1999 Dodge Viper GTS Wants to Be Your Sullen Friend With V10 Benefits

More on this:

This Numbers-Matching 1961 BMW R69S Got the Seamless Restoration It Deserved

We always thought that white paintwork looks right at home on the R69S. 19 photos



For instance, the numbers-matching 1961



In the cockpit, we find overhauled instrumentation and a new handlebar, which sports Magura grips and a single bar-end mirror on the left-hand side. The Beemer’s horizontally opposed twin-cylinder mill has been subjected to a rejuvenating makeover inside out, and it exhales via youthful two-into-two plumbing. As for its fundamental specifications, the



When the crank rotates at about 7,000 revs per minute, the four-stroke engine will deliver 42 hp to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a shaft final drive. Upon reaching the tarmac, this state of affairs translates to a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Right, let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point.



The ‘61 MY Bavarian will be listed on the BaT website at no reserve for another two days (until Monday, November 1), but you’ll have to spend a substantial pile of cash if you’re intending to surpass the current bid. At this time, the top bidder is offering a generous $15,500 for Motorrad’s If you spend enough time looking at classic motorcycles on the web, the temptation to acquire one such entity may just get the better of you. Thankfully, there’s never any shortage of antique jewels for you to choose from on auctioning platforms across the internet, so you’ve got every reason to pay these sites a visit on a regular basis.For instance, the numbers-matching 1961 BMW R69S we’re about to analyze is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, and it looks as if it rolled off the production line yesterday! The bike’s bodywork features a tidy coat of Dover White paint, while its wheels have been rebuilt using stainless-steel spokes. For plentiful grip, their rims were enveloped in modern Block C tires from Metzeler’s catalog.In the cockpit, we find overhauled instrumentation and a new handlebar, which sports Magura grips and a single bar-end mirror on the left-hand side. The Beemer’s horizontally opposed twin-cylinder mill has been subjected to a rejuvenating makeover inside out, and it exhales via youthful two-into-two plumbing. As for its fundamental specifications, the R69S comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin powerplant, which is coupled with a four-speed transmission.When the crank rotates at about 7,000 revs per minute, the four-stroke engine will deliver 42 hp to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a shaft final drive. Upon reaching the tarmac, this state of affairs translates to a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Right, let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point.The ‘61 MY Bavarian will be listed on the BaT website at no reserve for another two days (until Monday, November 1), but you’ll have to spend a substantial pile of cash if you’re intending to surpass the current bid. At this time, the top bidder is offering a generous $15,500 for Motorrad’s old-school gem , so we’re hoping you’ve got a well-nourished piggybank at hand.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.