2022 Ford Mondeo Unveiled in China, the Fusion’s Brother Features Evos Design Influences

Introduced in November 1992, the first-ever Mondeo was jointly developed by Ford of Europe and the peeps in Dearborn. Better known as the Fusion stateside, the mid-size family car will end production in March 2022 because sport utility vehicles are selling better in the Old Continent.
With more than five units produced to date, the Mondeo is a heavyweight of the Ford Motor Company that refuses to die. Produced in China by the 50:50 joint venture with Changan, the all-new Mondeo is Ford’s answer to the all-new 2022 Lincoln Zephyr that premiered last November in China.
“To design the next generation of a well-known nameplate such as Mondeo was a privilege and a challenge for our team,” declared chief designer Maurizio Tocco. “We wanted to respect and acknowledge the history which had come before us, elevating the customer experience to the next level. The starting point of the design is always the customer and looking for innovative ways to incorporate what they need and want into the design.”
A very different affair from the discontinued Fusion and the outgoing Mondeo, the Chinese model borrows heavily from the Evos mid-size crosswagon with coupe-like proportions. The similarities are more than obvious up front where you’ll find very sleek headlights. Flush pop-out door handles also need to be mentioned, along with a fastback-style roofline.
63 millimeters (2.48 inches) longer and 23 millimeters (0.9 inches) wider, the newcomer incorporates the “Progressive Energy in Strength” design philosophy that sounds and looks more pompous than convincing to my ears and eyes. The automaker’s Chinese division fails to mention anything of interest regarding the oily bits, not even the platform on which it’s based.
Either the CD4 or C2 vehicle architectures underpin this fellow although I have this little suspicion it’s the latter due to its higher modularity. The C2 serves as the indirect successor to the C1 and CD4, and nameplates that feature this platform include the Bronco Sport, Maverick, and the Focus.
As to engines and transmission, I would be surprised if Ford will subsequently confirm the same 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder powerplant and the eight-speed automatic transmission employed by the Evos.
