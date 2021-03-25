Ford Mondeo Ending Production Next March Because Crossovers Sell Better

Derived from the Latin word for world, the Mondeo launched in 1993 to great critical acclaim. After nearly three decades of production, the mid-size sedan and wagon will be put out to pasture next year in March.
“As a result of growing changes in customer preference, the Ford Motor Company will phase out the Mondeo. Since its launch in Europe where it replaced the Sierra, Mondeo sales have reached around five million to date.”
The growing changes mentioned by the Blue Oval refer to increasing demand for crossovers, which is understandable. Sedans and wagons aren’t as fashionable as utility vehicles, and the numbers don’t lie. More to the point, the segment in which the Mondeo competes is down 80 percent since 2000 according to a Ford spokesperson cited by Automotive News Europe.
FoMoCo didn’t mention if the European business prepares to welcome the all-new Evos, which is going to replace the Fusion in the United States of America. Volkswagen will reportedly discontinue the Passat sedan as well, but the longroof will reportedly soldier on. Czech automaker Skoda, which is owned by the Volkswagen Group, will continue selling the Superb sedan.
With one year of production left, it’s worth going over a few specs of the Mondeo. Priced from 33,400 euros in Germany, the mid-size sedan and wagon cost a lot more than the Kuga compact crossover at 26,950 euros. The base engine comes in the guise of a 2.0-liter EcoBlue with 120 metric horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission. The range-topping powerplant is a 2.0-liter hybrid that’s WLTP-rated at 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle or 50 miles per gallon in U.S. currency.
Obviously enough, the Evos promises to be a little more potent. Hearsay suggests the 2.5-liter hybrid of the Escape Hybrid, which produces 200 hp and 152 lb-ft (206 Nm) of torque. The North American brother of the Kuga Hybrid is EPA-rated 41 mpg combined or 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers.
The growing changes mentioned by the Blue Oval refer to increasing demand for crossovers, which is understandable. Sedans and wagons aren’t as fashionable as utility vehicles, and the numbers don’t lie. More to the point, the segment in which the Mondeo competes is down 80 percent since 2000 according to a Ford spokesperson cited by Automotive News Europe.
FoMoCo didn’t mention if the European business prepares to welcome the all-new Evos, which is going to replace the Fusion in the United States of America. Volkswagen will reportedly discontinue the Passat sedan as well, but the longroof will reportedly soldier on. Czech automaker Skoda, which is owned by the Volkswagen Group, will continue selling the Superb sedan.
With one year of production left, it’s worth going over a few specs of the Mondeo. Priced from 33,400 euros in Germany, the mid-size sedan and wagon cost a lot more than the Kuga compact crossover at 26,950 euros. The base engine comes in the guise of a 2.0-liter EcoBlue with 120 metric horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission. The range-topping powerplant is a 2.0-liter hybrid that’s WLTP-rated at 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle or 50 miles per gallon in U.S. currency.
Obviously enough, the Evos promises to be a little more potent. Hearsay suggests the 2.5-liter hybrid of the Escape Hybrid, which produces 200 hp and 152 lb-ft (206 Nm) of torque. The North American brother of the Kuga Hybrid is EPA-rated 41 mpg combined or 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers.