Impeccable Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Wants to Blow a $20K Hole in Your Bank Account

For many Ducatistas out there, a Paul Smart 1000 LE would be the crown jewel of their entire collection.
If you ask me, the rare 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE is one of the most beautiful bikes that Pierre Terblanche has ever designed. However, only a select few will ever get the chance to throw a leg over one such entity, as there are a mere 2,000 copies in existence around the globe.
We’ve seen these Italian pearls fetching some serious piles of cash at auction in the past, and IndyCar racer Graham Rahal recently sold his for over forty grand! The limited-edition Duc pictured above is also waiting to meet its new owner on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where it will be listed until Thursday, January 20.
For the time being, you’d have to spend about 20,000 bones to get ahead of the top bidder, though it probably won’t be enough to secure this purchase. Bologna’s two-wheeled predator comes equipped with a premium pair of aftermarket mufflers from Termignoni, while its digital odometer shows just under 18k miles (29,000 km).
The Paul Smart 1000 LE is put in motion by a fuel-injected 992cc L-twin juggernaut, with four desmodromic valves and a single overhead camshaft. At around 8,000 rpm, the air-cooled mill is capable of delivering 92 ruthless stallions to a six-speed transmission, which turns the rear 17-inch wheel through a drive chain.
When the crank spins at 6,000 revs per minute, Ducati’s icon is pushed forward by as much as 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque. This whole ordeal lets the PS1000LE go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a staggering 3.1 seconds, and its top speed is rated at 135 mph (217 kph).
Stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors up front and a single 245 mm unit at the rear, all of which are paired with Brembo calipers. Weighing in at 423 pounds (192 kg) dry, th entire structure is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock.
