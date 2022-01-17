Manny Khoshbin Says His Ford GT Is the Best Sounding V6, Excited About Upcoming SF90

If you are looking for some exotic supercar inspiration, you better book an appointment and check out Manny Khoshbin’s garage. Apart from owning a fleet of McLaren SLRs, the billionaire realtor added a stunning Ford GT Heritage Edition to his stable last year. On his latest upload, he puts some miles on his neglected Ken Miles-tributed GT.
This isn’t the only limited edition vehicle Khoshbin owns. He’s also a proud owner of a Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition, a 1-of-1 Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron, and a McLaren Speedtail.
In true Khoshbin style, he warms up the tires through a series of high rev passes down the road. It’s too dark in the Heritage Edition Ford GT, and he wishes it came with a sunroof like the Bugatti Chiron.
Estimated at $500,000, the Ford GT Heritage Edition is virtually unobtainable. Forget its dramatic design, this race car harnesses incredible speed.
American muscle purists will shun it for not having an 8 or 10-cylinder engine, but the GT’s twin-turbo V6 comes from a lineage of 24 Hours of LeMans winners, with an exhaust that could awaken the devil from deep slumber.
Unlike its predecessor’s supercharged V8, Khoshbin’s 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition comes with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 putting out 660 HP and 745 Nm of torque. The torquey engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Khoshbin plays around with the V-Max Mode, optimized for the ultimate straight-line speed. To trigger this setting, Khoshbin explains the car has to be in parking (he thinks it’s boring). The V-Max Mode tucks the GT’s aero bits away for less drag while keeping the stability control activated.
As soon as Khoshbin turns on the V-Max Mode, the Heritage Edition Ford GT lowers for more downforce. He sends it, and the throaty V6 lets all hell loose on the highway. He confesses that the Ford GT's V-Max mode is his favorite performance setting.
