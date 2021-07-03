2022 Ford Maverick XLT Versatility Gets Properly Dissected by Ford Professional

With tens of thousands of eager reservation holders after just a few weeks since opening up the ordering process, the 2022 Maverick is shaping up as another great success story for the Blue Oval. But that doesn't mean people shouldn’t ponder its strengths and weaknesses and make an informed buying decision, right?
The Blue Oval's version of the Maverick has landed (pun intended) earlier than Tom Cruise's second depiction of the Top Gun test pilot and flight instructor as it needs to start a versatility battle with the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. And, if rumors are true, it’s just about ready to start production mid-August at the Mexico Ford factory it will share with the Bronco Sport.
Before that happens, there’s still time to hear about its assets, with help from Ford professionals. The Town and Country TV YouTube channel has a constant media presence even though it’s the interface for a very traditional Blue Oval dealership located in Birmingham, Alabama.
Its host, Mitchell S. Watts, is probably aware that social media can always help a company become way more renowned in this day and age, and he’s made a point out of discussing some of the hottest Ford topics.
These are the same guys that helped The Bronco Nation test and fit multiple tire and wheel combinations on a non-Sasquatch 2021 Bronco 4-Door Badlands (including the fan-favorite chunky 37s). Now Mitchell has decided to intertwine the Bronco action with a series that covers the 2022 Maverick and its trio of grades. So, after initially getting to know the base XL version, now it’s time for the XLT to shine under the virtual spotlight.
As always, everything is neatly arranged in chapters with the proper timestamps. So, it’s just a matter of choosing one’s favorite feature to get to know the intermediate Maverick trim. It kicks off at $22,280 when opting for the 2.5-liter hybrid engine, while the 2.0-liter EcoBoost is a bit pricier with a starting MSRP of $23,365. All in all, if you’re looking to settle a Maverick trim conundrum, these might turn out to be ten minutes well spent.
