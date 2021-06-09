This Cheap Wacky Racer Finished the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race, Became a Cult Hero

5 Beyonce and Jay Z's New Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Goes Swimming in Amphibious Render

1 Bagged Huracan EVO Digitally Shows Up to Mesmerize Us With Its Liberty Walk Kit

More on this:

CGI Ford Maverick Takes Turns Becoming Bronco Sport, F-150, Lightning and Raptor

Heralded by the Blue Oval as a market disruptor and the next best thing for the small truck segment, the 2022 Maverick has managed to officially arrive ahead of Tom Cruise’s second impersonation of the Top Gun test pilot and flight instructor. That naturally drew the attention of everyone, including the prolific digital artists of the world. 11 photos



It’s rather traditional for important new automotive premieres also to live a fruitful life in the alternate universe of digital creations, but usually, artists refrain from delivering a shape-shifting overload. Habitually, they treat the vehicle to a



Case in point with the Brazil-based pixel master behind the kdesignag account on social media. It seems the digital artist decided to welcome the all-new Maverick small truck into the Blue Oval family properly. As such, the vehicle now has looks that bring it much closer to its Bronco Sport sibling, for example. After all, they’re both made in the same Mexico-based facility.



But just in case this isn’t to everyone’s liking, the



And, just to make sure there are no bad feelings in the high-performance family, the Maverick is displayed as both an F-150 and a Ranger Raptor at the same time. Well, as far as we’re concerned, it’s safe to believe that if any of these ideas will ever turn into reality, it would probably have something to do with a high-speed dune bashing Raptor variant.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by KDesign AG - (@kdesignag) Mere hours after its introduction as a great looking, sub-$20k, hybridized small truck ready to compete with the Hyundai Santa Cruz and the lot, the 2022 Maverick has become a darling of basically every media outlet. Virtual designers also take notice of such things and are usually very quick to present us with their own interpretation of the compact truck.It’s rather traditional for important new automotive premieres also to live a fruitful life in the alternate universe of digital creations, but usually, artists refrain from delivering a shape-shifting overload. Habitually, they treat the vehicle to a personal rework , not five of those at once. But there are exceptions, of course.Case in point with the Brazil-based pixel master behind the kdesignag account on social media. It seems the digital artist decided to welcome the all-new Maverick small truck into the Blue Oval family properly. As such, the vehicle now has looks that bring it much closer to its Bronco Sport sibling, for example. After all, they’re both made in the same Mexico-based facility.But just in case this isn’t to everyone’s liking, the design proposals continue with another four ideas. So, anyone can take a different pick to highlight as the personal favorite since the 2022 Maverick has also morphed into a zero-emission F-150 Lightning clone, a regular F-150 work truck, as well as the mighty Raptor.And, just to make sure there are no bad feelings in the high-performance family, the Maverick is displayed as both an F-150 and a Ranger Raptor at the same time. Well, as far as we’re concerned, it’s safe to believe that if any of these ideas will ever turn into reality, it would probably have something to do with a high-speed dune bashing Raptor variant.