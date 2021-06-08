2022 Ford Maverick Gets Dissected via Salvo of First Look and Walkaround Videos

Exactly as promised, on June 8th, 2021, the Blue Oval company has revealed its first-ever attempt to break into the bank vault of the small truck segment (in the U.S., that is). Its 2022 Maverick aims to become a true market disruptor, sporting a low entry-level price tag and outstanding technology.
Presented to the world with a great base MSRP of just $19,995 and a standard hybridized engine, the 2022 Maverick will pose a serious threat for other small trucks such as the equally brand-new Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Promising no less than 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque via the standard 2.5-liter hybrid engine, the base Maverick will hopefully become as sturdy as its Bronco Sport sibling (they do share the same Mexico-based manufacturing facility).
For now, there’s no way of knowing everything about its reliability or real-life payload and towing capabilities (officially rated at 1,500 lbs/680 kg and 2,000 lbs/907 kg, respectively). But that doesn’t mean we can’t get to know the little truck a bit better, even if mere hours have passed since its online reveal.
With such high expectations (hopefully, Ford won’t face the same delays as with the 2-Door and 4-Door Broncos), it’s only natural that all social media eyes have been squarely focused on the launch. Obviously, the company obliged and allowed journalists to sample the goodies.
Of course, the internet is now riddled with first look and walkaround videos, but not everyone has the time and patience to sift through the tons of content. So, we did that for you and managed to get the most of them embedded below for your viewing pleasure.
By the way, just in case anyone wants to know how Ford is treating the Maverick, we can tell you they’re very careful to paint the right spotlight. As such, there’s also a full barrage of official videos on the automaker's own YouTube channel to go along with all the information provided by the third parties.
