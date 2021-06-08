2022 Ford Maverick Configurator Goes Live, First Edition Tops $40,000

Based on the Escape and manufactured at the same facility as the Bronco Sport, the Maverick is a true disruptor in the small pickup segment. The main rival of the Santa Cruz is available to configure from $19,995, excluding $1,495 for the freight charge, and three trims are offered.
XL is the name of the base specification, which comes with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine as standard or a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder mill for $1,085 extra. In addition to fuel-saving technology and forced induction, the two motors further differ in terms of transmission: e-CVT or automatic.
Available in seven colors for the exterior, the XL is tastefully equipped right off the bat with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, LED headlamps, automatic emergency braking, and the FLEXBED suite for the six-foot (1.83-meter) bed. Ford Co-Pilot360 adds $540 to the tally, a bedliner costs $375, and the most expensive tonneau cover available will set you back $1,160.
The build-your-own tool further lists a manual sliding rear window at $155, a power tilt/slide moonroof at $795, all-weather tray floor liners at $135, a full-size spare at $115, and a hitch receiver with a four-pin connector at $100.
Priced from $22,280 before destination charge and options, the XLT is the sweet spot of the range thanks to 17-inch aluminum wheels instead of steel wheels, cruise control, plenty of cubbies, power side mirrors, and cruise control. The Lariat starts at $25,490 and sweetens the deal with LED signature lighting, a 6.5-inch productivity screen, push-button start, intelligent access, dual-zone electronic automatic climate control, ambient lighting, an acoustic windshield, and a power sliding rear window.
And finally, we also need to mention the $1,495 First Edition Package exclusive to the Lariat. This option adds 17- or 18-inch wheels with a unique design and A/T or A/S tires, a black-painted roof, black mirror caps, a soft-folding tonneau cover, as well as package-specific hood and side graphics. Loaded up to the brim with goodies, this variant can go as high as $40k.
