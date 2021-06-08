5 M1-Le Mans Classic Chrono Takes Ford and Porsche Race Cars Right to Your Wrist

2022 Ford Maverick Configurator Goes Live, First Edition Tops $40,000

Based on the Escape and manufactured at the same facility as the Bronco Sport, the Maverick is a true disruptor in the small pickup segment. The main rival of the Santa Cruz is available to configure from $19,995, excluding $1,495 for the freight charge, and three trims are offered. 57 photos CVT or automatic.



Available in seven colors for the exterior, the XL is tastefully equipped right off the bat with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, LED headlamps, automatic emergency braking, and the FLEXBED suite for the six-foot (1.83-meter) bed. Ford Co-Pilot360 adds $540 to the tally, a bedliner costs $375, and the most expensive tonneau cover available will set you back $1,160.



Priced from $22,280 before destination charge and options, the XLT is the sweet spot of the range thanks to 17-inch aluminum wheels instead of steel wheels, cruise control, plenty of cubbies, power side mirrors, and cruise control. The Lariat starts at $25,490 and sweetens the deal with LED signature lighting, a 6.5-inch productivity screen, push-button start, intelligent access, dual-zone electronic automatic climate control, ambient lighting, an acoustic windshield, and a power sliding rear window.



