2022 Ford Maverick to Make Its Global Debut at the Chicago Auto Show in July

If you can make it to the Chicago Auto Show next month, you’ll be one of the lucky ones who can not only check out some of the latest releases, like the 2022 Ford Maverick, but also experience brand-new activations that will be making their global debut at the show.
After a highly-anticipated reveal last week, Ford’s new compact pickup truck is getting ready to make its world auto show debut, in a month from now. Starting Thursday, July 15, until Monday, July 19, attendees at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show will get to admire in detail some of the latest car models that aren’t even available on the market yet. Maverick will most likely take center stage in Ford’s lineup, since it’s the one making its debut here, but the new F-150, the all-electric F-150 Lightning, Bronco, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E are also joining the party.
And, if you were also curious about Ford’s new activations, like the Built Wild outdoor Bronco test track and the Built to Electrify exhibit featuring the Mustang Mach-E SUV, you’ll be able to experience them firsthand at the show, as both of them will also be making their global debut there.
And that’s not all. Visitors will be in for another treat, as Ford is going all out for this year’s edition of the show. Inside the McCormick Place's West Building, the brand’s latest trucks, cars and performance vehicles will be showcased in a fun, interactive display, aptly-named “Built Ford Tough”. Meanwhile, the expanded outdoor space will be dedicated to the famous Bronco, with a heritage display that will present the evolution of this beloved model over the years.
The 2022 Ford Maverick also looks like it’s going to win people’s hearts for many years to come, with its robust design, extensive range and customizable storage solutions. With a $19,995 starting price, it will go on sale across the U.S. this fall.
