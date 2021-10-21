2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid City Fuel Economy Found to Be 42 MPG, This Is the Number to Beat

The first standard hybrid pickup in America – this is how Ford describes the 2022 Maverick, shown back in the hot summer days as a compact offering in the constantly-growing pickup truck segment. And now, we know just how fuel-hungry the thing really is.
The Blue Oval came out today and announced the official EPA estimate for the hybrid is 42 miles per gallon (5.6-liter per 100 km) in the city, making it as per the manufacturer’s claims “America’s most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup.”
This particular version of the pickup uses a 2.5-liter hybrid engine (featured as standard on the XL, XLT, and Lariat trims) working together with an electronic continuously variable transmission and a lithium-ion battery hidden below the second-row seats.
The entire system delivers 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque. The city fuel economy figure completes the picture of the engine’s capabilities, as we also know it returns 37 mpg (6.3 liters per 100 km) combined, 33 mpg (7.1 liters per 100 km) highway, and comes with a total range of 500 miles (805 km) without the need for refueling.
Ford says it expects to start shipping the hybrid this December, with the first customers set to get them in the early days of next year. Not exactly in time to be shoved under the Christmas tree, but sooner that the next batch of customers will get it.
As per Ford, the interest in the model is so high that production for the entire 2022 model year should be fully reserved by early November. Once that happens, the Blue Oval will stop taking orders for more and will reopen the books in the summer of next year.
Aside from its capabilities, the Maverick entices customers with its price tag as well. The entry-level XL kicks off at just under $20,000.
