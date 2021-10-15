2022 Ford Maverick, Bronco Sport Production Temporarily Halted

September was another woeful month for automakers in the U.S. as the semiconductor crisis eats into fleet and retail sales. The Ford Motor Company had to suspend production of the Maverick and Bronco Sport earlier in October due to an unspecified shortage of materials, and the Hermosillo factory will be offline today as well over a parts shortage.
According to the Reuters news agency, the hard-working men and women who assemble the Maverick and Bronco Sport in Hermosillo will be paid 75 percent of their salaries on Friday. The plant’s labor union didn’t specify which materials are to blame for the production halt, although it’s pretty obvious that Ford is greatly affected by the worldwide semiconductor crisis.
To understand just how bad the crunch is, you only need to glance over the Q3 2021 sales of the Ford Motor Company. The Blue Oval from Dearborn suffered a 27.4-percent drop for the quarter, mostly attributed to the F-Series line of pickups. The half-ton and heavy-duty workhorses have suffered two straight quarters of declines, and sales have fallen for five months straight.
Turning our attention back to the Maverick and Bronco Sport, both nameplates feature the C2 modular platform of the Escape crossover. The unibody pickup truck is available from $19,995 sans destination charge for the base trim level, which comes with a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain that promises in the ballpark of 40 miles to the gallon (5.9 l/100 km) in the city.
All-wheel drive is offered as well provided, if you opt for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, the same powerplant you’ll find under the hood of the Bronco Sport Badlands. The off-road sport utility vehicle is $50 to $575 more expensive than before depending on the grade, and the Ford Motor Company has also jacked up the retail price of the mid-size Bronco.
Considering that a brand-new EcoSport starts from $20,395 excluding taxes, the Maverick XL is the most affordable Ford nameplate on sale today.
To understand just how bad the crunch is, you only need to glance over the Q3 2021 sales of the Ford Motor Company. The Blue Oval from Dearborn suffered a 27.4-percent drop for the quarter, mostly attributed to the F-Series line of pickups. The half-ton and heavy-duty workhorses have suffered two straight quarters of declines, and sales have fallen for five months straight.
Turning our attention back to the Maverick and Bronco Sport, both nameplates feature the C2 modular platform of the Escape crossover. The unibody pickup truck is available from $19,995 sans destination charge for the base trim level, which comes with a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain that promises in the ballpark of 40 miles to the gallon (5.9 l/100 km) in the city.
All-wheel drive is offered as well provided, if you opt for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, the same powerplant you’ll find under the hood of the Bronco Sport Badlands. The off-road sport utility vehicle is $50 to $575 more expensive than before depending on the grade, and the Ford Motor Company has also jacked up the retail price of the mid-size Bronco.
Considering that a brand-new EcoSport starts from $20,395 excluding taxes, the Maverick XL is the most affordable Ford nameplate on sale today.