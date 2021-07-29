2022 Ford Maverick Reservations Already Number 80,000

4 Somebody Is Flipping a 2021 Ford Bronco for $175,000 on eBay

Just like the F-150 Lightning , the Maverick has attracted plenty of interest from prospective customers. According to Ford head honcho Jim Farley, the small pickup is sitting on 80,000 reservations thus far. 57 photos



Ford promises an EPA-rated estimate of 40 miles to the gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city, which makes the all-new trucklet very tempting for urbanites. The compact dimensions also make sense in the concrete jungle, and the MSRP is especially alluring at $19,995 sans taxes.



The base variant - a.k.a. the XL - kicks out 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (201 Nm) from a 2.5-liter hybrid Atkinson-cycle engine. Only available with front-wheel drive and a trailing twist-beam rear suspension, the fuel-sipping powertrain also flaunts force vectoring springs à la the Fiesta ST.



Priced $1,085 higher, the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is a little more potent thanks to 250 force-fed ponies and 277 pound-feet (375 Nm). Available with all-wheel drive as well, this lump is connected to an auto box instead of the hybrid engine’s continuously variable transmission.



In the first year of production, the Blue Oval will offer three grades in the form of the steel-wheeled XL, mid-range XLT, and plushed-up Lariat. The latter is definitely worth considering thanks to the acoustic windshield, Desert Brown ActiveX upholstery on the seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, LED signature lighting, an eight-way power driver seat, and power-sliding rear window. Be that as it may, the XLT should be the most popular because it's the best bang for your buck.



To be assembled in Mexico in the factory where Ford makes the Bronco Sport, the Maverick should enter production in late August.

