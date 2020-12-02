2021 Mazda CX-30 Wraps the 2.5 Turbo With a 250-HP Ribbon From $29,900

The Japanese automaker is not that adept at spicing up its current models with very high-displacement engines, but the 2021 CX-30 crossover does get a proper flagship version. It’s the CX-30 with a Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine, bringing a total of 250 horsepower under the hood for less than $30k.
Mazda’s compact range is quite extensive for such a small automaker, and anyone can choose the proper offering: the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan, or the CX-3 and CX-5 sport utility vehicles. And there are neat options in between, as well, such as the fully electric MX-30 or the stylish CX-30 we’re here to discuss.
The Japanese carmaker previously revealed the crossover’s flagship 2.5 Turbo version for the 2021 model year in the United States, but at the moment of introduction, it kept the pricing details under the wraps. Now it’s finally time for the brand to give up the final secret – the 2021 CX-30 with the Skyactiv-G engine that’s churning out 250 hp will be offered with a starting MSRP of $29,900.
The quotation doesn’t include the $1,100 charged for destination and handling ($1,145 in Alaska), and customers can also upgrade from the base version to the Premium Package or the Premium Plus Package, in which case the CX-30 kicks off at $32,300 and $33,900, respectively.
Granted, there isn’t much else you can add, with only a trio of premium paint colors dwelling on the options list. Snowflake White Pearl Mica can be had for $395, followed by the $495 Machine Gray Metallic, and the iconic Soul Red Crystal, which is the most expensive at $595.
As far as the two additional packages are concerned, the Premium Plus option is the all-new arrival for the 2021MY, also acting as an exclusive perk for the Turbo models.
It brings new i-Activsense safety features such as Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, along with the semi-automated Traffic Jam Assist system designed to work with Mazda Radar Cruise Control under 40 mph (64 kph), among other things.
