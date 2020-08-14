Officine Uragani’s Sfida Is the Most Rugged 1980 Honda CX500 You’ve Seen

2021 Mazda CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda6 Get a Carbon Edition in North America

A Japanese automaker with 100 years' worth of history behind it, Mazda has always been subtle with its global presence – letting instead its beautifully designed and reliable models speak for themselves. 19 photos







The automaker is now ramping up its presence across North America with a new introduction announcement for the Carbon Edition special series of the Mazda CX-5 and CX-9 crossovers as well as the



Still, we have been treated to an ensemble picture revealing the defining exterior features of the Carbon Edition (notice the careful wording which eschews the word “fiber”) - all three vehicles are packing an exclusive Polymetal Gray shade complimented with black accents and alloy wheels.



The black exterior detailing is present on the aluminum alloy wheels with a metallic finish, while the exterior mirrors (among others) have been subjected to a gloss black paint cover procedure. The premium ambiance is mirrored inside as well, with Mazda opting for a red leather seat, black honeycomb trim and red stitching combination.



