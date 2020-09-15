New Mazda CX-5 Coming in 2023 With RWD Platform and Inline-6 Engine

2019 was the first page of a new chapter for Mazda. The revolution which started with the luxurious and stylish Mazda3 will continue with brand new versions of all their cars, including a CX-5 crossover that's based on a rear-wheel-drive platform, just like the next-gen Mazda6.
While the following report has a strong hint of speculation, it's also anchored in reality. Mazda has let slip that it's developing an inline-6 engine both through executive statements and a patent filing.
The first reports stated that the engine was developed for the next-gen Mazda6, which is making a transition to a RWD platform. According to a new scoop article from the Japanese website Best Car Web, the 6er will arrive as early as March 2022.
This new engine is said to have a 3-liter displacement, outputs of up to 300 hp, and relatively low fuel consumption thanks to the spark ignition technology. Not surprisingly, Mazda doesn't want to reserve such advanced tech for just one car.
The next-gen CX-5 will also ride on this front-engined, rear-wheel-drive platform. it's expected to be larger in order to compete with the BMW X3 and is expected to arrive in January 2023. We're seeing an influx of sport crossovers and SUVs from Asian automakers and we couldn't be happier.
The same report also talks about smaller models getting updates. The Mazda2 will be the first to arrive in September 2021, and while it's not a model we can buy in America, everything should carry over to the Toyota Yaris sister car. Engine-wise, the subcompact is said to gain a smaller version of the Skyactiv-X for the top trim level.
This 1.5-liter turbo is sure to deliver decent power and will also be installed in the CX-3, arriving in June 2022. Otherwise, these cars will basically be condensed, cheaper versions of the Mazda3.
