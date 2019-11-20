2021 Hyundai Tucson Previewed by Futuristic Plug-In Concept in Los Angeles

The 2021 Tucson has every CUV buyer talking right now after spyshots and renderings hinted at an epic frond-end look. Hyundai was only too happy to speed up the hype train with a preview concept called the Vision T, which made its debut today at the 2019 LA Auto Show.
While never specifically mentioning the Tucson, the concept hints at its name and the grille+headlight combo is basically unmistakable at this point. Hyundai even goes as far as to give us some specs, though nothing about the engine itself.
The Vision T measures 181.5 inches (4,610 mm) long, 79.3 inches (1,938 mm) wide, stands 67.1 inches (1,704 mm) tall, and has a 110.4-inch (2,804 mm) long wheelbase. These very specific numbers are likely to translate into a chunky crossover, which would be about 5 inches longer than before, as well as much wider. We like these changes, especially as Hyundai now makes a variety of slightly smaller vehicles.
“We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,” said the automaker’s senior VP and head of global design, SangYup Lee.
The Vision T is said to have a plug-in powertrain, which is not surprising, considering even the smaller Kona has a PHEV system. Alongside this, Hyundai will offer a hybrid drive too, just like on the Sonata. But the bulk of sales will still come from engines which area already available.
In America, that means a 2.5-liter Theta3, packing about 180-190 horsepower. Rumors talk about an N performance version with a turbocharger strapped onto it, but we haven't seen any such prototypes yet. Europe, meanwhile, will buy those hybrids, together with the 1.6 T-GDI turbo and perhaps a diesel or two.
The debut of the 2021 Tucson is likely to take place in Spring 2020. For now, let's just enjoy the beauty of that jewel-like grille design. Tell us which brand you think inspired this concept the most. Maybe it's got Lexus concept wheels or Toyota RAV4 fenders.
