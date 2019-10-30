autoevolution
 

Mazda RX-8 Gets Confusing Body Kit in Japan, Tries to Look Like RX-Vision

While discussing the numerous RX-8 rumors over the years, one concept almost always comes up, the RX-Vision. It's amazing to think that it was revealed way back in 2015 and yet still evokes such a strong emotional response.
This isn't that, though. It's the NATS RX-Stance, a strange combination between the gorgeous concept, an old RX-8 and some not-so-gorgeous design ideas. We're sure that the comments section won't be too kind to its looks, so instead, we're going to judge how interesting the idea was.

NATS is not the thing you have to be to buy this car, but the abbreviation for Nihon Automotive College. We're basically dealing with a project put together by students and shown in January at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Since then, Japan can't seem to get enough of it.

We can see why. The RX-Stance is... interesting. At the front, we may have a CX-5 grille...maybe, possibly some of the bumper too. Meanwhile, the headlights are narrow enough to be from an MX-5 ND, but the shape is wrong.

A full widebody kit, probably sourced directly from tuners, has also been fitted, its breadth being filled out by new and honestly rather ugly wheels. There, we criticized something!

And at the back, the rounded bumper and tiny quad taillights remind us of the new Mazda3, which is the only production model yet to be inspired by the RX-Vision. It might have been a race car before the conversion, as the rotary engine is packing some serious plumbing. Too bad the hood scoop isn't functional.

Hopefully, the students who put this together won't be allowed to make a new car for the next couple of years. Their creativity is undeniable, but the cohesion levels are low, which is something often said about Japanese cars in general.

