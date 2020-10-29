Mazda MX-30 First Edition Comes with Free Wall Box, Range Still Tiny

It’s been a while now since carmakers realized that it requires an extra effort to make electric cars appealing in the eyes of the customers. So now, instead of fancy new colors or interior appointments, things like complementary charging or charging hardware are thrown into the pond as the hooks needed to catch the industry’s fish.
We’re used to seeing American and European carmakers sweeten the deal on their EVs with some free something, but the Japanese are no strangers to the practice either. The latest one to join the fun is Mazda.
Now, Mazda has struggled for years to show the world how wrong it is to embrace electric vehicles as the saviors of the planet, given how an electric car is not entirely green (it has to do with something called well-to-wheel emissions, you can read more about that here).
Upcoming emission regulations kind of forced Mazda’s hand, though, and so the MX-30 was born. Based on the new CX-30, the SUV packs just enough tech to be called an EV, but with specs so disappointing it is barely worthy of the name.
The MX-30 uses a 35.5 kWh battery that should give it a range of no more than 200 km (124 miles). That’s very little compared to what else is out there at the moment, and we’re not sure people are thrilled about this.
Mazda is not that confident the SUV would make a splash, either. For instance, it plans a limited 500 units edition run in the UK, but doesn’t see it getting sold before March 31, 2021. That’s when the last customer order for a MX-30 First Edition will be accepted, with the buyers who do it until that date eligible to receive a free home charger wall box of NewMotion make.
With a starting price of £25,545, the MX-30 is a tad more expensive than the MG5 EV, for instance, but loses big when it comes to range: its 124 miles are no match for MG’s 214 miles (344 km), so maybe not even a free wall box charger is enough to save face and sales.
